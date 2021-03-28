Chelsea star Mason Mount was questioned as to whether he now feels like a ‘fixture’ in the England starting lineup, having featured from the get-go for seven consecutive matches now.

Mount, who scored a lovely goal in the Three Lions’ 2-0 win against Albania earlier today, did not wish to get carried away and drawn into that talk, reiterating his ‘mentality’ and ‘focus’ remains ‘working hard’.

The 22-year-old added that he’s in a ‘good place’ at this moment in time, with the versatile attacking midfielder admitting that he is ‘high on confidence’ after an impactful international break so far.

Mount, who recorded an assist in the opening fixture of the break – the rout against minnows San Marino, made it clear that his ‘focus’ is firmly on the team’s next game, which is against Poland.

The Chelsea academy graduate has now won 10 caps for England, the run of seven straight starts prove that Mount is becoming a key player for Gareth Southgate as we head towards the Euros.

Chelsea star Mason Mount on his 'mentality' and being 'high on confidence' as he emerges as a key player for England as well…

“My mentality is always keep working hard to get into the team and stay in the team, try and get as many games as I can, that’s always my focus.”

“Obviously very fortunate to start the last seven games, I’m in a good place at the moment and scored tonight. High on confidence, just got to keep that going, now the focus is on the next game.”

“It’s a massive game on Wednesday against Poland.”

Mount played the entire 90 minutes today and showed that he doesn’t get overcome by any early blunders, as the ace scored despite looking shaky early on with a misplaced pass that was almost costly.

The attacker is closing in on 100 first-team appearances for the Blues, he’s been a staple for the side ever since he broke through into the senior team at the start of the 19/20 season.

Chelsea fans will certainly be delighted to hear that Mount feels ‘high on confidence’ considering that Thomas Tuchel’s rejuvenated side are hoping to hold onto a Champions League spot.