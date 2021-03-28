Danny Mills claims Dutchman could take Leeds United “to the next level” amid transfer links

Danny Mills has claimed that Crystal Palace full-back Patrick van Aanholt is the man that Leeds United need to take them to the next level, report Football Insider.

As is mentioned in the report, Leeds left-wing-back Ezgjan Alioski is on the verge of joining Galatasaray, which would leave Marcelo Bielsa short on options in that area of the field.

The Mirror have mentioned Crystal Palace’s Patrick van Aanholt, formerly of Chelsea, as a potential replacement for the Macedonian.

van Aanholt has a wealth of experience in the Premier League, and speaking to Football Insider, Danny Mills has revealed his belief that the Dutchman would be a brilliant acquisition for Leeds:

“I think he’s a good player. He’s got an awful lot of quality to offer. He’s somebody with experience, he’s been in the Premier League now for some time.”

“Someone with experience that comes in and do a really good job. He’s an international.”

“He adds more quality and maybe that’s the sort of signing that takes Leeds to the next level.”

It is perhaps a bit of a stretch to suggest that signing a player of van Aanholt’s calibre would take the team up a level, but adding Premier League experience to your squad is always a good idea.

If Alioski was to depart, and van Aanholt was to be the man to replace him, it would be a good