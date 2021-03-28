Liverpool open talks over potential €45million forward transfer

Liverpool have reportedly been in contact with PSV over a potential transfer deal for striker Donyell Malen.

The Reds are said to be keen on Malen in a deal worth around €45million, with his agent Mino Raiola supposedly starting to pull the strings to get his client a move, according to Todo Fichajes.

Malen notably flopped at Arsenal earlier in his career as he failed to make the breakthrough as a youngster, but he’s since got his career got off the ground in the Eredivisie.

The Netherlands international has 23 goals in 39 games so far this season and looks ready for a move to a more competitive league.

Liverpool could also do with more options up front, with Jurgen Klopp’s side going through a difficult season this term.

Despite the success of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino as a trio, it seems defences may have worked them out this year as they’ve struggled to open defences up like they used to.

It could be worth changing things around up front with a move for Malen, with the talented 22-year-old perhaps ideal to come in as a long-term replacement for Firmino.

“Hello, can I call you back? I’m just looking for my phone.” Which footballing legend had this embarrassing moment? Click here to find out.