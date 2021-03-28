Why there’s little chance of Gareth Bale being at Tottenham or Real Madrid next season

Gareth Bale is reportedly unlikely to stay at Tottenham as they can’t afford his wages, according to Fabrizio Romano in his column for Benchwarmers.

The Wales international returned for a second spell at Spurs last summer, and has performed well after a bit of a slow start to life back in north London.

This follows a difficult few years for Bale at Real Madrid, and it’s not clear what will happen to him at the end of this season.

Bale was recently quoted by Wales Online as saying he planned to return to the Bernabeu once his loan spell ends, while Marca state that Madrid plan to offload him to get his wages off their books.

Romano suggests Tottenham certainly won’t be keeping Bale, but he also states that the player’s future with Real is in the hands of manager Zinedine Zidane.

“Hello, can I call you back? I’m just looking for my phone.” Which footballing legend had this embarrassing moment? Click here to find out.

This surely points towards the 31-year-old leaving Los Blancos as he’s never really been in favour with Zidane.

If Bale isn’t at Spurs or Real next season it will be interesting to see where he might end up next.