Gareth Bale’s situation just got more complicated despite hinting at Real Madrid return from Tottenham

Gareth Bale is reportedly not in Real Madrid’s plans for next season, despite him previously suggesting he planned to return to spend another season there once his loan with Tottenham ends.

The Wales international is currently enjoying a second stint with Spurs, returning to north London for the duration of the 2020/21 campaign, though probably not beyond.

Bale was recently quoted by Wales Online as saying: “The main reason I came to Spurs this year was, obviously I wanted to play football first and foremost but going into the Euros, I wanted to be match fit.

“The original plan was only to do a season at Spurs, and then after the Euros, I would still have a year left at Real Madrid.

“My plan is to go back and that’s as far as I’ve planned to be honest.”

Still, it seems things might not work out as Bale expected, with Marca reporting that the Spanish giants’ only plan is to try and offload him this summer.

Los Blancos want Bale’s massive wages off their wage bill, so will hope the 31-year-old’s improved form during his time on loan at Tottenham can help them find a buyer.

One imagines, however, that Bale’s comments about Tottenham might not have gone down too well with the club’s fans, so it remains to be seen if they’ll be one of the teams trying to snap him up.

