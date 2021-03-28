Peterborough United Director of Football Barry Fry has revealed he spoke to West Ham’s owners David Gold and David Sullivan about signing Ivan Toney.

The 25-year-old has impressed with Brentford in the Championship this season, and looks like he could be set for a move to the Premier League in the near future.

West Ham have been strongly linked with Toney in recent times, while he’s also been mentioned as a possible target for other top flight clubs.

It seems, however, that the Hammers have also had the chance to sign Toney in the past.

Speaking to Football Fancast, Fry revealed he once recommended Toney to West Ham chiefs Gold and Sullivan.

“I spoke to David Sullivan and David Gold last year at great length and I said he’s the best centre-forward we’ve had.

“He’s not only a goalscorer, he scored 49 goals for us in 92 games in two seasons. But it wasn’t only his goalscoring efforts, he also made a lot of goals and he also was our best defender. He headed the ball out more than anybody else, from free kicks and corners from the opposition.

“He was absolutely magnificent and I recommended him highly.”