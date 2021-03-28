Menu

Liverpool confident over key duo, plus Kylian Mbappe transfer update

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool are reportedly convinced they can persuade Mohamed Salah to stay at the club and are also not worried about links between Jurgen Klopp and the German national team, according to Fabrizio Romano in his column on Benchwarmers.

The Reds will no doubt want to keep Klopp and Salah together after the tremendous success the manager and the star forward have brought to the Merseyside giants in recent years.

MORE: Liverpool to break Arsenal hearts with surprise transfer swoop?

It’s undoubtedly been a disappointing season this year, but Liverpool ended their thirty-year wait for the Premier League title last term, and won the Champions League the year before that.

None of this would have been possible without Klopp’s superb management, which included signing Egyptian goal machine Salah back in 2017.

Liverpool have also been given an update on the Kylian Mbappe transfer situation by Romano in his Benchwarmers piece.

salah liverpool

Mohamed Salah is an important player for Liverpool

mbappe blurry

Kylian Mbappe has not been approached by Liverpool

Romano claims there have not been any talks regarding Mbappe and LFC so far, with Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al Khelaifi eager to do whatever it takes to keep the France international at the Parc des Princes.

More Stories / Latest News
Mikel Arteta urged to promote young Arsenal duo instead of signing Real Madrid ace
Arsenal confident they’re in pole position for potential £50m transfer despite threat from Liverpool & Chelsea
Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent to meet with Juventus as he dreams of transfer back to his former club

Mbappe would undoubtedly be a dream signing for Liverpool, but PSG surely have the financial edge in terms of meeting his contract demands.

“Hello, can I call you back? I’m just looking for my phone.” Which footballing legend had this embarrassing moment? Click here to find out.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp Kylian Mbappe Mohamed Salah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.