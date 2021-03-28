According to Spanish outlet Orgullo Biri, Sevilla have offered a raise to Liverpool target Diego Carlos, in an effort to extend the 28-year-old’s contract with the club, amid wide interest in his services.

Orgullo Biri report that Carlos has been offered a deal worth €4m a year, a €1.1m increase on his current pay over 12 months.

Carlos’ current deal equates to a wage of just shy of €56,000-a-week, the reported renewal bid offers and increase to just short of €77,000-a-week.

It’s added that the Andalusian outfit would accompany the raise with an added year to his current contract, with the hope of tying the 6ft1 ace until the end of the 2024/25 season.

El Gol Digital reported recently that Liverpool are joined by Real Madrid, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain with an interest in the Brazilian.

That update suggested that Carlos was already in talks with interested clubs, with the ace wishing to leaving this summer, but the recent news from Orgullo Biri hints that a renewal could be sealed soon.

Carlos has taken his career to the next level since joining the La Liga side from French outfit Nantes in the summer of 2019, for a fee of €15m per Forbes.

The Brazilian played a key role in his debut season as the side finished 4th in the Spanish top-flight, whilst Julen Lopetegui’s side also went on to win their favourite Europa League.

Sevilla sit very comfortably in 4th once again this season, with Carlos continuing to play a key role, it’s no surprise to see that some of the world’s biggest clubs are gunning for the star’s signature.

On the Liverpool front, it’s clear that Jurgen Klopp is on the hunt for centre-back recruits this summer after suffering a drop in defensive quality this term, whilst also being hit with serious injuries to starters.