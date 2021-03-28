Blow for Manchester United as star limps off injured after sustaining knee injury on France duty

Manchester United attacker Anthony Martial limped off the field of play during France’s clash with Kazakhstan this afternoon after sustaining a knee injury.

Martial, who has worked his way back into the France setup, having been absence for the bulk of their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, played a starring role in the scoring of their opening goal of the day.

The United forward spun past a Kazakhstan player in the middle of the park before carrying the ball forward and providing the assist for Ousmane Dembele, who finished expertly.

However, the afternoon ended on a sour note for Martial, who laid on the turf clutching his knee, appearing to be in some degree of pain, after sustaining an injury.

Martial just got injured vs Kazakhstan. pic.twitter.com/UEV6J0hG1r — Rebel? (@1realrxbel) March 28, 2021

He attempted to play on, even volunteering to take a France free-kick, but was eventually replaced by Kylian Mbappe, with Martial leaving the field limping and grimacing.

Man United fans face a nervous wait to discover the extent of the damage done to Martial. Hopefully, with him initially able to play on, it’s nothing too serious.