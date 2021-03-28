‘No problem’ between Tuchel and Borussia Dortmund regarding Haaland Chelsea transfer

There shouldn’t be an issue with Thomas Tuchel when it comes to Chelsea targeting a transfer deal for Erling Haaland, according to Fabrizio Romano in his Benchwarmers column.

The Blues are among a number of clubs interested in Haaland this summer, but Romano suggests there could still be an issue regarding Borussia Dortmund’s demands for the player.

He doesn’t expect there to be a problem regarding Tuchel and his relationship with former club Dortmund, however, which could be good news for Chelsea.

The German tactician would do well to bring in Haaland as an upgrade on the misfiring Timo Werner, who really hasn’t got going at all since his move from RB Leipzig last summer.

“Hello, can I call you back? I’m just looking for my phone.” Which footballing legend had this embarrassing moment? Click here to find out.

Haaland, by contrast, has been on fire this season, scoring a remarkable 33 goals in 31 games so far, whilst netting 49 in 49 since joining Dortmund from Red Bull Salzburg last season.

A goal machine like that could certainly transform Chelsea’s fortunes, so it will be interesting to see how this saga develops in the weeks and months ahead.