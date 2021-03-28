Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane is reportedly ready to let Martin Odegaard complete a permanent transfer to Arsenal.

According to a report from Football Insider, the Madrid boss “doesn’t like or want” Odegaard in his squad, and would happily allow him to leave the club if he remains as manager.

It is unclear, however, if Zidane definitely will keep his job after a difficult season at the Bernabeu, according to Football Insider.

Arsenal fans will surely be hoping the French tactician is still in charge next season, with Odegaard proving a big hit since joining on loan in January.

The Norway international hadn’t been a regular at Real but has shown his class and quality in his short time at the Emirates Stadium so far.

Mikel Arteta could do with a player of his calibre coming in in that position, with Mesut Ozil leaving for Fenerbahce in the winter transfer window.

Odegaard offers similar creativity and quality on the ball to Ozil, so could be the ideal long-term replacement for the German in that number ten role.

It’s surprising that Zidane doesn’t seem willing to give the 22-year-old more of a chance, but at the moment that looks like it could be good news as far as Arsenal are concerned.