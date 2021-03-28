Martin Odegaard has reportedly opened up to his friends about a potential permanent transfer to Arsenal.

According to football.london, the Norway international has been impressed by Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta since joining on loan from Real Madrid in January, and could now be keen to stay.

However, the report adds that Odegaard won’t push to extend his stay at Arsenal, even if he is keen to do so after being won over by Arteta’s project at the Emirates Stadium.

Odegaard has long looked an exciting young talent but has not had many first-team opportunities at Real Madrid down the years.

The 22-year-old also caught the eye on loan at Real Sociedad last season, and it seems his time with Arsenal has also been good for him as he’s shown what he can do when given the chance.

Arsenal would surely do well to keep Odegaard as he looks ideal as a long-term Mesut Ozil replacement for the Gunners.

Ozil left for Fenerbahce in January after falling out of favour with Arteta, and Odegaard has added that much-needed spark and creativity to their attack.

Arsenal also have Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid and one imagines the north London giants would ideally like both players to stay permanently.

