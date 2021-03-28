Menu

Photo: David Beckham welcomes English heavyweight boxer to Inter Miami stadium

Inter Miami
Posted by

Inter Miami will kick-off its 2021 Major League Soccer season in a couple of weeks. Nonetheless, club co-owner David Beckham took time to welcome a fellow compatriot to show him around the Inter Miami stadium.

British boxer Anthony Joshua was in South Florida, and the 31-year-old stopped by to visit Beckham. After spending time together, the two posed for a picture, which the co-owner uploaded to Instagram. The MLS club continues to grow its profile as Beckham hopes that Inter Miami becomes one of the league’s marquee clubs.

As for Joshua, it’s perhaps a getaway from his training as he will resume his rivalry with Tyson Fury as both boxers will fight twice this year.

More Stories / Latest News
Martin Odegaard tells friends his stance on potential Arsenal transfer
Gareth Bale’s situation just got more complicated despite hinting at Real Madrid return from Tottenham
Model who once revealed desire to “bed an entire Premiership team” is pregnant with PL star’s child

More Stories Anthony Joshua David Beckham Inter Miami

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.