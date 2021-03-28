Leicester City are reportedly eyeing up a transfer deal for Marseille attacking midfielder Florian Thauvin, who is also a target for Tottenham.

The Foxes could do with strengthening in order to build on this promising campaign under Brendan Rodgers.

Thauvin has shone in Ligue 1 and looks like he could be an ideal fit for Leicester’s style of play, even though he’s previously struggled in the Premier League in the past.

The Frenchman had a spell at Newcastle United, but things didn’t really work out for him at St James’ Park before he returned to Ligue 1.

Leicester are now interested in giving Thauvin another chance in English football, but Spurs could also be in the running for a deal.

Jose Mourinho also needs to make some changes this summer after a disappointing season, though it’s slightly hard to imagine Thauvin being an ideal fit for the Portuguese tactician.

Leicester are also currently more likely to be able to offer Champions League football next season, which should swing things in their favour.

Napoli and Roma may also be in the running to sign Thauvin, according to the Leicester Mercury.