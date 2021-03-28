Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller makes intriguing Newcastle United transfer comments

Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller has made an intriguing claim about his future as he admits he’s not necessarily committed to being a one-club man.

The Germany international also discussed the idea of moving to England and possibly having to deal with living in a place where he might find it hard to understand the accent or local dialect.

We’re not sure Muller is going to be that keen on joining Newcastle, in that case, but fans can dream!

“From a Bavarian village, and having spent his whole career at Bayern, it is hard to imagine Muller playing for anyone else,” he said.

“But I’m not fixed to this club. I have a special relationship, I love Bayern before I started playing for them, but when there is a situation where you have to decide maybe to play for a different club it would be no shame and no problem at all.

“Maybe like with Thiago [Alcantara, now at Liverpool].

“I like it [English football]. But some cultures… speaking and such, special dialect, I don’t understand everything ah. Newcastle? Ah, I don’t know…”