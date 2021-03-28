Tottenham launch investigation into player leaks with Jose Mourinho furious at talk of boring training methods

According to the MailOnline, Tottenham Hotspur have began an investigation to identify which players have leaked negative stories regarding the apparently boring training methods from Jose Mourinho.

The Mail report that club officials want to get to the bottom of who the dressing room moles are, with a spate of stories sharing the players’ unhappy thoughts in regards to training.

It’s reiterated just how angry Mourinho is following the ordeal, with the Portuguese icon defending his preparation methods following the side’s 2-1 defeat to West Ham.

The Mail add that some players also believe that the training is ‘predictable’, as well as ‘boring’.

The North London outfit sit sixth in the top-flight table, three points off Chelsea in fourth but embroiled in a tight battle for Europa League spots as it stands with Liverpool, Everton and the Hammers.

They’ve won three of their last four Premier League games which is of course a good sign, but they’ve also lost to rivals Arsenal during that period and seen the pressure mount after a collapse saw them knocked out of the Europa League by big underdogs Dinamo Zagreb after a horrid second-leg display.

Mourinho and the Spurs hierarchy need to get a grip on this situation as soon as possible, antics like this can’t be left to cloud the team in the business end of the season.