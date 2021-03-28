Video: Barcelona star Ousmane Dembele falls victim to pitch with horror corner as France beat Kazakhstan on synthetic turf

In the 71st minute of this afternoon’s World Cup qualifier between Kazakhstan and France, Barcelona superstar Ousmane Dembele fell victim to the rare synthetic pitch in a moment to forget.

Dembele was tasked with whipping in a corner from the right side, but the star ended up slipping as he went to strike the ball, leaving him to fall over and the ball to bundle straight out of play.

Yahoo noted that Didier Deschamps was concerned about the style of the pitch before the match, with the boss right to do so as Manchester United star Anthony Martial suffered an injury in the 59th minute.

It’s added that Martial appeared to hurt himself after getting his studs caught in the turf.

Pictures from Sky Sports and beIN Sports.

Even if the blunder wasn’t as a result of the unusual surface, it’s not like Dembele has really embarrassed himself with the tricky winger scoring the opener for his nation.