Video: Barcelona teen sensation Pedri plays extraordinary pass during Spain World Cup qualifier

Barcelona have an absolute phenom on their hands in Pedri. If that wasn’t clear already, this clip ought to convince you.

Scarcely a football fan on the planet will have been aware of Pedri prior to this campaign, but the whole world knows his name now.

In a season which has been forgettable for Barcelona for so many reasons, he has shone like the star he is – a diamond in the rough.

As a result, he’s forced his way into a star-studded Spain squad, and looks certain to be heading to the European Championships in the summer.

When he’s playing passes like this, it’s no surprise, either.

Pictures courtesy of FIFA TV

It’s borderline criminal that Manchester City’s Ferran Torres was not able to control and convert this, because the pass was absolutely phenomenal.

It’s hard to believe that he’s only 18-years-old. Those who suggest he’s the heir to Andres Iniesta may not be wide of the mark at all…