Video: Chelsea’s Kai Havertz provides exquisite assist for Serge Gnabry in Germany opening goal

Chelsea star Kai Havertz provided the assist for Germany’s opening goal in their World Cup qualifying clash with Romania this evening.

Havertz endured a difficult start to life at Chelsea. The combination of adapting to life in the Premier League and being struck down by coronavirus made it almost impossible for him to build up any sort of form.

However, the German is showing signs that he is returning to his brilliant best under Thomas Tuchel. Prior to the international break, he was among Chelsea’s very best performers.

The midfielder was clearly intent to kick on and build on that, scoring in Germany’s opening group win against Iceland. He’s now followed that up with an assist in the second against Romania tonight.

Havertz timed his run to perfection to beat the Romania defensive line before playing a superbly weighted pass into the path of Serge Gnabry, who couldn’t miss. Brilliant play from the Chelsea man.

