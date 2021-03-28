Video: Chelsea star Mason Mount lucky not to cost England after misplaced pass almost ends in Albania goal

In the 12th minute of today’s World Cup qualifier between Albania and England, the Three Lions almost fell behind against the run of play after a shaky mistake from Chelsea star Mason Mount.

Mount had the ball in midfield and sparked a dangerous counter-attacking opportunity for Albania with a wayward back pass that seemed to be meant for Kalvin Phillips.

One Albanian international charged down the left flank before slotting the ball across to Ferencvaros attacker Myrto Uzuni, who took a touch and fired over the bar from the edge of the box.

Big chance. Big let-off. ? The first opportunity goes Albania’s way – fortunately for @England, Uzuni can’t convert ? Fancy watching the game live? Check this out! ? ?? https://t.co/VgUmUnKhDU#ITVFootball | #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/Ck8z56xfqM — ITV Football (@itvfootball) March 28, 2021

Pictures from the ITV.

This certainly isn’t what we’ve come to expect from the usually reliable Mount, this blunder really could’ve cost England and sparked outrage in a match that we should be winning comfortably.