Video: Chelsea star Christian Pulisic showcases unbelievable dribbling skills against Northern Ireland

Christian Pulisic scored one of the worst penalties you’ll ever see for USA against Northern Ireland this evening, but he did produce a moment of actual quality, too.

The Chelsea winger struck his tame effort straight down the middle of the goal, and remarkably, it found its way into the back of the net.

Pulisic can count himself lucky to have his name on the scoresheet today, but there was no fortune involved when he made mincemeat of the Northern Ireland midfield with some quite fantastic dribbling skills.

The 22-year-old, who is in the midst of a difficult campaign at Chelsea, looked back to his brilliant best as he toyed with the Northern Ireland team before eventually playing the pass.

That was ridiculous from Pulisic ?pic.twitter.com/UxIcYyCI3D — N (@Nino12x) March 28, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Perhaps the best compliment that Pulisic could have been given was being shoved to the floor after already releasing the ball. He’d clearly wound his opponents up by making them look like farmers…