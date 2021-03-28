Menu

Video: Chelsea star Christian Pulisic showcases unbelievable dribbling skills against Northern Ireland

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Christian Pulisic scored one of the worst penalties you’ll ever see for USA against Northern Ireland this evening, but he did produce a moment of actual quality, too.

The Chelsea winger struck his tame effort straight down the middle of the goal, and remarkably, it found its way into the back of the net.

MORE: Video: Chelsea star Christian Pulisic scores one of the worst penalties you’ll see in weird moment as Conor Hazard is beat by USA attacker

Pulisic can count himself lucky to have his name on the scoresheet today, but there was no fortune involved when he made mincemeat of the Northern Ireland midfield with some quite fantastic dribbling skills.

The 22-year-old, who is in the midst of a difficult campaign at Chelsea, looked back to his brilliant best as he toyed with the Northern Ireland team before eventually playing the pass.

More Stories / Latest News
Jurgen Klopp sets criteria for key Liverpool transfer plan with Anfield chiefs
Video: West Ham star Declan Rice left hanging in England goal celebration with best friend Mason Mount not even noticing ace
Video: RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo bags 30-yarder in 92nd minute to secure Spain victory over Georgia

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Perhaps the best compliment that Pulisic could have been given was being shoved to the floor after already releasing the ball. He’d clearly wound his opponents up by making them look like farmers…

More Stories Christian Pulisic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.