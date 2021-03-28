Video: RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo bags 30-yarder in 92nd minute to secure Spain victory over Georgia

Spain have done it. Right at the death, they have scored the goal which has put them three points closer to World Cup qualification.

Few could have imagined that La Roja would have any sort of problem getting the better of Georgia this evening, but with the minnows having taken the lead on the stroke of half-time, you sensed that there could be trouble ahead for Luis Enrique’s men.

A goal from Manchester City winger Ferran Torres levelled the scores, but even a share of the spoils with Georgia would have been a hugely embarrassing result for the Spanish.

Thankfully, their blushes were saved once and for all after RB Leipzig’s Dani Olmo found the net in the 94th minute to ensure that Spain would be the victors.

Olmo, who is considered among the best of the up and coming Spanish talents at current, fired towards goal from some way out, with his effort being fumbled into the back of the net by the goalkeeper.

A great strike but Olmo, but the keeper will be gutted with this one…

Pictures courtesy of SPORT TV