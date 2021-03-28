Leeds United wonderkid Sam Greenwood showed his quality with a superb goal against the Arsenal Under-23s.
Watch below as Greenwood, 19, scored for England’s Under-19s in this friendly match…
Sam Greenwood’s goal during England U19’s 6-1 win over Arsenal’s Under-23 side at SGP.
Joe Gelhardt also scored. ??#lufc #mot #alaw ???? pic.twitter.com/qaOF6qoZb5
Leeds fans will be hoping to see more of Greenwood in the near future as he looks a terrific prospect.
This goal shows just how much potential he has, and he’ll be hoping that Marcelo Bielsa gets a look at it.