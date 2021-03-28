Video: Man United fans will love Bruno Fernandes playmaking for Cristiano Ronaldo despite great squandering chance for Portugal

In the 73rd minute of last night’s World Cup qualifier between Serbia and Portugal, Bruno Fernandes kicked into his unstoppable playmaker mode to craft a goalscoring opportunity for the Selecao.

Manchester United star Fernandes put the ball on a plate for the all-time great and Red Devils United legend, with Bruno floating in a wonderful cross from deep on the right flank.

In an extremely rare blunder on what proved to be an unlucky night for Ronaldo, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner misconnected with the ball, with it rattling off the Juventus forward’s left-foot and out of danger.

It’s not so much a mistake from Ronaldo as the linesman raised his flag for offside right at the end of the play, so the goal wouldn’t have counted if the strike was converted anyway.

Pictures from beIN Sports.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Spain stunned as minnows Georgia take the lead after poor defending from Man City prospect Video: Man United star Luke Shaw finds Harry Kane with pinpoint cross as England take lead against Albania Video: Barcelona teen sensation Pedri plays extraordinary pass during Spain World Cup qualifier

Fernandes effectively played the entire match, the playmaker was replaced in the 91st minute whilst Ronaldo stayed on the pitch until the very end and was left upset by a controversial late decision.