(Video) Man United forward Anthony Martial executes brilliant turn and perfectly weighted pass to assist France’s opening goal

Manchester United star Anthony Martial played a huge part in the scoring of France’s opening goal against Kazakhstan.

Martial has managed to force his way back into Didier Deschamps France squad, having previously been frozen out.

The Man United forward has just the one goal in 26 appearances for his country, which is a pretty poor record for a forward player who has featured in some high-scoring victories for Les Bleus.

While he was unable to get on the scoresheet for France against Kazakhstan this afternoon, he did finish the contest with an assist to his name – and it was a good one, too.

Martial received the ball on the half-turn and sharply spun around the Kazakhstan midfielder before laying the ball into the path of Ousmane Dembele, who made no mistake in front of goal.

Pictures courtesy of Polsat Sport

Pictures courtesy of TF1

He was later forced off the field after sustaining a knee injury. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be desperately hoping that it’s nothing too serious.