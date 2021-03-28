Menu

Video: Spain stunned as minnows Georgia take the lead after poor defending from Man City prospect

Georgia are beating Spain. This is not a drill. GEORGIA ARE BEATING SPAIN!

Heading into today’s World Cup qualifying clash, the instructions from the Georgia coaching team must have been to keep the score down, such is the vast amount of attacking talent that Spain have in their squad.

MORE: Video: Barcelona teen sensation Pedri plays extraordinary pass during Spain World Cup qualifier

However, with the minnows having successfully frustrated Luis Enrique’s men for the first-half of the contest, they did the impossible and struck on the stroke of half-time to see them head into the break in front.

It was Rubin Kazan’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia who provided the finish past Unai Simon, with the Spanish defence, and Manchester City’s Pedro Porro in particular, not exactly covering themselves in glory.

Kvaratskhelia found himself with far too much space on the left-hand-side of attack, and despite Porro’s best efforts to sprint back into position and block the shot, the 20-year-old winger found the bottom corner.

We could have a HUGE upset on our hands here.

Pictures courtesy of SPORT TV

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

