West Ham are reportedly in pole position to seal the transfer of Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey.

The Wales international has been linked with a move away from Juve this summer after struggling to establish himself in Turin, and a return to the Premier League makes sense for him.

Liverpool have also been linked with Ramsey but it looks like West Ham are now leading the chase for his signature, according to Calciomercato.

This could be a superb move by the Hammers, with Ramsey showing his quality for years during his time in England in the red and white of Arsenal.

David Moyes’ side are having a strong season and could progress even further with some smart work in the transfer market this summer.

We also imagine neutrals would love to see a talent like Ramsey in the Premier League again.