The social media habits of football players are often pored over with a fine-tooth comb by all and sundry.

Whether for grammatical errors to make fun of a player’s basic lack of the Queen’s English or simply to lay into them after a poor performance, it’s sometimes better for them to say nothing at all.

A case in point came straight after England’s win over Albania at the weekend.

Almost to a man, many of the England team tweeted after the game, but what was noticeable is that many of the messages were virtually identical.

Job done, looking forward to Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/eIRUaIKX9r — Mason Mount (@masonmount_10) March 28, 2021

Two wins from two. Focus now on Wednesday ????????? pic.twitter.com/YlWejguUrr — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) March 28, 2021

As a regular Twitter user, Gary Neville, often has a lot to say for himself, but he can’t be accused of being anything other than authentic.

That’s certainly his beef with the majority of the England team this morning, as his early morning message alluded to.

Reading some of the England players tweets last night. Do any of the lads post themselves ? They don’t sound authentic. It’s a real shame they don’t manage their personal connection to the fans and media. #independentthinkers — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 29, 2021

It’s well known that some high-profile stars do have social media teams to do their work, however, there clearly does need to be more originality shown in future.