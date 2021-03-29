Arsenal join race to sign in-demand Fiorentina striker

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal has reportedly joined the race to sign Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

READ MORE: Liverpool and West Ham first choice destination for Juventus star as Spurs and Everton also keen

Since joining Fiorentina in 2018, Vlahovic, 21, has grown to become one of Europe’s most highly-rated strikers.

An excellent campaign in Italy’s top-flight this season has seen the young Serbian score 12 domestic goals in 27 appearances.

In light of what has been a great breakthrough period, Vlahovic has recently seen his name linked with a big move.

Recent reports have linked the 21-year-old to the likes of West Ham, Borussia Dortmund, Liverpool and even Manchester United.

However, the latest in the ongoing saga comes from Italian outlet Calciomercato, who claim Arsenal are the latest club to join the race to sign Fiorentina’s highly-rated striker.

In fact, Calciomercato’s report lists a number of interested clubs, including Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, AC Milan and Roma.

It is not yet known where Vlahovic may end up next, however, one thing is for sure, the 21-year-old is arguably one of this summer’s most in-demand strikers.

It also goes without saying, it’s going to be very interesting to see who can convince him to join and in turn, win the battle for his signature.