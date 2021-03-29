Ex-Gunner admits he’s a big fan of Arsenal transfer target who is “never tired”

Former Arsenal right-back Bacary Sagna seems to have hinted he’d like to see Inter Milan star Achraf Hakimi replace Hector Bellerin at the Emirates Stadium.

The Morocco international has been linked with the Gunners by the Telegraph in recent times, while Sagna admits he wouldn’t be surprised to see Bellerin leave north London this summer.

Hakimi has shone for Inter and also caught the eye during a loan spell at Borussia Dortmund, and it seems clear he could bee a significant upgrade on Bellerin for Arsenal.

Sagna was a top right-back himself for Arsenal back in the day, and he told Goal how he’s been surprised by the incredible progress made by Hakimi in recent times.

While Sagna didn’t directly call on his old club to sign Hakimi, he hinted the 22-year-old could be ideal for Mikel Arteta’s side as he also cast doubt over Bellerin’s future.

“I am sure they are assessing the situation quite well and they already have someone in mind [if Bellerin leaves],” Sagna told Goal.

“Hakimi is never tired, he’s always going forward. He’s so fast.

“I was surprised when I saw him playing for Madrid because for me he was not that good. You could see the potential, but I never expected him to do as well as he is doing now.”

Arsenal have also been linked with Brighton starlet Tariq Lamptey in that position by CBS Sports.

