German World Cup winner Thomas Muller has revealed that he could leave Bayern Munich and see out the rest of his playing days elsewhere.

Muller, 31, joined Bayern Munich over 20 years ago after joining their youth academy all the way back in 2000.

After forcing his way through the club’s illustrious youth ranks, Muller has gone on to feature in 571 matches, in all competitions.

Throughout the duration of the attacker’s stunning two-decade-long spell with Bayern Munich, Muller’s 212 goals have helped the Bavarians lift 27 major trophies.

However, despite being in a similar position to Barcelona’s Lionel Messi when it comes to being a one-club legend, Muller has made a stunning admission he could retire elsewhere.

Speaking during a recent interview with The Times, Muller has opened the door for a possible exit and drawn comparisons to Thiago’s recent switch to Liverpool: “I’m not fixed to this club,” Muller said. “I have a special relationship, I loved Bayern before I started playing for them, but when there is a situation where you have to decide maybe to play for a different club it would be no shame and no problem at all. Maybe like with Thiago [Alcantara].”

Despite the player’s shock admission his current deal at Bayern Munich is not set to expire until 2023.

Although what he has achieved is undeniable, it’s going to be hard to imagine a club looking to bring him in, given his salary demands and the fact he’s 31-years-old now.

Nevertheless, seeing Muller turn out in a shirt that isn’t a Bayern Munich one is an oddly exciting prospect – Where do you think he’ll end up? – Let us know in the comments.