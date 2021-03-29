Boost for Man United and Spurs as PSG turn attentions to Leeds United star

PSG are reportedly keen to sign Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier, which could, in turn, gift both Manchester United and Spurs a timely boost.
Meslier, 21, joined Leeds United in 2019, initially on loan, before making his switch from FC Lorient permanent the following season, in a deal worth £5.85m.
Since joining the Whites, Meslier has gone on to put in some fine performances and even managed to rack up nine clean sheets during his first season in England’s top-flight.
In what has been an excellent breakthrough campaign, Meslier has now seen his name linked with a huge move to the likes of Ligue 1 giants PSG.
It has been widely reported that Mauricio Pochettino would like to sign a new shot-stopper in the summer, with United’s David De Gea and Spurs’ Hugo Lloris two candidates to make the switch.
However, according to a recent report from The National, the Parisians could turn their attentions to Leeds’ Meslier as a cheaper alternative.
It has been claimed that PSG have reservations over the finances involved to sign either De Gea or Lloris, who earn nearly £500,000-per week combined.
Meslier’s current deal runs until 2023, so whilst Leeds United may demand a fair transfer fee, it goes without saying, the young Frenchman’s salary demands would be no where near De Gea’s or Lloris’.