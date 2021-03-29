Liverpool are reportedly lining up a transfer offer for Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir after scouting him in a recent game.

The Reds could perhaps do with Cakir as an upgrade on Adrian, who is their current backup goalkeeper behind first-choice shot-stopper Alisson.

According to Sabah, Liverpool look set to step up their interest in Cakir with a possible £15million bid to try and bring the Turkey international to Anfield.

LFC scouts watched Cakir in action for his national side as he came up against in-form Norway striker Erling Haaland in their most recent international game.

It seems the 24-year-old impressed the watching Liverpool officials, and it could now be that they’re going to formalise their efforts to bring the player to Merseyside.

Liverpool have certainly suffered in some games when Alisson has been absent, with Adrian not really looking like enough of a capable understudy.

Cakir looks like he could be a major upgrade in that department, and perhaps even like a player who might at some point push Alisson for the number one jersey.

