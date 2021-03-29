Menu

Bid prepared: Liverpool line up surprise £15million transfer offer after scouting star

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool are reportedly lining up a transfer offer for Trabzonspor goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir after scouting him in a recent game.

The Reds could perhaps do with Cakir as an upgrade on Adrian, who is their current backup goalkeeper behind first-choice shot-stopper Alisson.

MORE: Liverpool lining up two defensive signings

According to Sabah, Liverpool look set to step up their interest in Cakir with a possible £15million bid to try and bring the Turkey international to Anfield.

LFC scouts watched Cakir in action for his national side as he came up against in-form Norway striker Erling Haaland in their most recent international game.

It seems the 24-year-old impressed the watching Liverpool officials, and it could now be that they’re going to formalise their efforts to bring the player to Merseyside.

More Stories / Latest News
Talks held: Man United prepared to launch transfer bid to pile pressure onto Euro giants
Chelsea and Man United eyeing Spanish wonderkid but Real & Barca have transfer advantage
“He really has to go” – Tottenham legend risks wrath of Spurs fans with Harry Kane transfer and silverware comments

Liverpool have certainly suffered in some games when Alisson has been absent, with Adrian not really looking like enough of a capable understudy.

Cakir looks like he could be a major upgrade in that department, and perhaps even like a player who might at some point push Alisson for the number one jersey.

“Hello, can I call you back? I’m just looking for my phone.” Which footballing legend had this embarrassing moment? Click here to find out.

More Stories Jurgen Klopp Ugurcan Cakir

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.