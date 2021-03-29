Chelsea set their sights on another Borussia Dortmund star amid Erling Haaland transfer links

Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up a transfer deal for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho this summer.

The Blues could do with strengthening in attack this summer and Don Balon list them as among Sancho’s admirers following links with fellow Dortmund forward Erling Haaland.

It’s mostly Haaland’s name dominating the headlines at the moment, with Fabrizio Romano mentioning Chelsea’s interest in him in his recent Benchwarmers column, but Sancho is another hugely exciting young talent who’s bound to earn a big move at some point in the near future.

The England international could be an upgrade on unconvincing performers like Christian Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech out wide for Chelsea, with Callum Hudson-Odoi also not really developing as many would have hoped.

Haaland might make sense as more of a priority given the lack of goals from Timo Werner, but there clearly also seems to be room for a player like Sancho.

Don Balon also mention the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain as being in for the 21-year-old, however, so it might not be easy for CFC to get a deal done.

