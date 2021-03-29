Chelsea have a price for which disappointing summer signing could be sold this summer

Chelsea would reportedly be prepared to see the back of Timo Werner this coming summer if they received an offer in the region of €60M.

Werner was one of the most prolific forwards in Europe during his time with RB Leipzig, but has struggled to live up to expectations in a Chelsea shirt to date.

The German has been shifted out to the left-wing, where in truth he has been more effective, after proving that he does not have what it takes to lead the line for Chelsea.

While there is every possibility that Werner will still come good at Chelsea, Marina Granovskaia would be lying if she claimed she wasn’t tempted to cash-in while his resale potential remained high.

It could be a preferable alternative to seeing him waste away at the club, like so many others before him, with the management desperately holding onto hope that they will improve sooner or later.

As per Don Balon, €60M is the figure that would convince Chelsea to wait no longer on Werner and give him the green-light to departing this summer.

That would see them essentially recoup what they paid for him last summer, with that money then likely to be reinvested into a striker better equipped to do the job.