Dwight Gayle has reportedly signed a new contract with Newcastle United, according to The Athletic.

The 30-year-old has not really had more than a bit-part role at St James’ Park this season, scoring just one goal in the Premier League.

It’s a bit of a surprise to see that Gayle remains part of the club’s long-term plans, but it seems he has put pen to paper on a new deal.

Gayle is said to have signed until 2024 with Newcastle, though he’s accepted reduced wages for that period.

While Gayle has often shown plenty of promise in the Championship, he’s rarely looked quite good enough for Premier League level.

Newcastle should surely be aiming higher than keeping players like this, but it might also be that they’re desperate as they face the threat of going down this season.