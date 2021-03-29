Menu

Chelsea and Man United eyeing Spanish wonderkid but Real & Barca have transfer advantage

Chelsea and Manchester United are reportedly among the transfer suitors for Valencia wonderkid Fabio Blanco.

However, Real Madrid and Barcelona also want him and have the edge over their Premier League rivals because the player’s age means English clubs cannot enter the bidding until next year, according to AS.

Blanco looks a big prospect and AS claim he’s already been approached by Real and Barca as he nears the end of his Valencia contract.

The 17-year-old looks like he has a big career ahead of him and he could already be on the move to one of Europe’s elite.

One imagines the likes of Chelsea and Man Utd will continue to monitor Blanco’s progress in the years to come, perhaps with a view to signing him later on.

The Blues have brought through a number of talented young players recently, so could be an attractive destination for Blanco if he doesn’t get a first-team breakthrough at the Bernabeu or Nou Camp soon.

Likewise, United also have a proud record of promoting and developing youth, so could also end up being a good option for the Spaniard in the next few years if he doesn’t end up playing as often as he’d like.

