Ever since Covid-19 and the coronavirus pandemic entered the national consciousness, football has looked very different.

Having no supporters inside stadiums was just the beginning, followed by various protocols that made the matches either in midweek or at the weekend a release from the bureaucracy.

Two Covid-19 tests per week as standard for every player has become the norm and yet still a bind for all concerned.

Not to mention the wearing of masks on the subs bench, travelling to training and/or local matches in their own cars.

Now, however, there may be some light at the end of the tunnel.

Sky Sports report that, of the 2,210 players and staff from the 20 Premier League clubs that were tested for Covid-19 between Monday March 22 and Sunday March 28, only one test came back positive.

It’s the lowest amount of positive tests since testing began and comes in the wake of all 72 EFL clubs recording zero positive test results last week for the first time.