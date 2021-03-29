(Photo) Awful decision-making from Kylian Mbappe during Kazakhstan vs France proves he is human after all

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe proved that he IS human during France’s victory over Kazakhstan yesterday afternoon.

Mbappe is widely considered one of the best in the business, and alongside Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, looks set to lead the next generation of footballers into a prosperous post-Messi and Ronaldo era.

However, as extraordinary a footballer he is, Mbappe is still human, and during Les Bleus’ World Cup qualifying win over Kazakhstan yesterday, he proved it.

Not only did the PSG forward fluff his lines from the penalty spot, but he also found himself in a position inside the penalty area where either a goal or assist was on a plate for him, but he got neither.

This is just moments before Mbappe’s penalty was saved by the Kazakhstan goalkeeper, with the 22-year-old having the choice to either find the bottom corner or lay it off to Thomas Lemar.

Kylian Mbappé chose not to pass to Thomas Lemar here. (via @NandoChachalana) pic.twitter.com/RLEAC7jnYu — Get French Football News (@GFFN) March 28, 2021

He ended up doing neither, which was a display of naive decision-making from Mbappe, something that we don’t oftentimes associate with him, but is a healthy reminder that he is still a young player – irrespective of whether he’s a phenom.