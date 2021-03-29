Inter Milan star set to snub Man City and Chelsea in favour of Inter Milan extension

Inter Milan star Romelu Lukaku is reportedly set to snub a potential switch back to the Premier League in favour of extending his stay with Inter Milan.

Lukaku, 27, joined Inter Milan in 2019 following a world-famous £66.6m switch from Manchester United, as per Transfermarkt.

Since arriving at the San Siro, the Belgium international has racked up a hugely impressive 59 goals in 95 appearances, in all competitions.

After what has been an excellent turn around in form following the heavy criticism he received whilst at Old Trafford, the former Man United man has seen his name linked with a move back to England.

Along with a move to Manchester City and Barcelona, Chelsea recently saw their name thrown into the mix to land Lukaku in the summer.

However, according to a recent report from the Daily Mail, the 27-year-old striker is set to reject any approaches and instead commit his long-term future to his Italian side.

The Daily Mail report that so long as Antonio Conte is the manager of Inter Milan, Lukaku will remain a Nerazzurri player.

Despite his deal running until 2024, the club and player are expected to open contract extension talks as early as the summer.