Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has done some good things whilst in charge of Manchester United, though silverware has, as yet, eluded him.

The Red Devils have been superb in some games, though it’s also true that they’ve been abject in others. Two steps forward and one back.

Though Solskjaer can’t be blamed for all of United’s evident failings, there have been one or two decisions that haven’t really made sense to a lot of supporters.

One of those was the purchase of Donny van de Beek from Ajax only then to keep him sidelined for much of the season.

Dutch legend, Bryan Roy, has even gone as far as saying that van de Beek’s treatment isn’t a surprise.

“It was predictable, Manchester United is full of great players in his role. Either he plays, or Pogba plays, in fact Solskjaer thinks so too,” he said to Tutto Juve and cited by the Daily Mirror.

“Let’s not talk about disappointment or failure, there can be a year of apprenticeship for a young man like Donny.”

It remains to be seen of the Dutchman is given more chance to impress next season or if he’s sent off on loan in order to gain some much needed minutes.