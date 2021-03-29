Juventus joins Atlético Madrid and Chelsea in the race to sign Palmeiras wonderkid

Palmeiras wonderkid Gabriel Menino is garnering top European clubs’ attention as the 20-year-old is ready to make a move to the old continent.

Atlético Madrid and Chelsea FC are the two most notable clubs looking to reach a deal with the Brazilian side for the midfielder. However, they’ll have some competition as Mundo Deportivo reports that Juventus FC is jumping into the race for Gabriel.

Los Colchoneros want to reinforce their midfield as Lucas Torreira likely won’t be back since he’s on loan from Arsenal FC. Geoffrey Kondogbia is not having a good season in his first year with Atlético. Héctor Herrera has not won his position in the eleven, and Saúl has dropped in form.

Meanwhile, Chelsea might want to have another option at their midfield as new manager Thomas Tuchel has a summer to mold into his vision. Gabriel is a versatile midfielder as he plays the box-to-box and defensive midfielder role, which seems to interest The Blues.

As for Juventus, they’re looking to overhaul their squad after crashing out in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. The Italian side wants to inject youth as they look towards a rebuild.

When it comes to the asking price, the Spanish media outlet reports that Palmeiras wants a transfer fee of around €20-million.