This weekend’s international fixtures passed by without too many problems by and large.

However, the one incident that did come to light saw a huge error on the part of the officials.

Some years ago, I can remember standing up at a Premier League Summer Conference when General Manager of the Professional Game Match Officials Ltd and was asked a question.

“Given blue sky thinking what would you introduce into football to aid referees” was the crux of it.

I immediately responded by stating “goal line technology.”

I was given the go ahead and contacted Hawkeye to commence discussions with Dr Paul Hawkins, then the head of the company.

We used Fulham’s training ground at Motspur Park to develop the system to ensure that the accuracy and speed of decision was transmitted to the referee in an instant.

I find it incredible and unthinkable that games at the highest level go ahead without the use of this technology.

The ball [from Cristiano Ronaldo’s shot] in the Serbia v Portugal game was clearly over the line yet no goal as awarded.

Match officials cannot guess such a major decision and the referee standing outside the penalty area cannot judge such a marginal decision.

He had every right to expect his assistant to help but sadly the Assistant was adrift of the goal line, so no goal was awarded.

What drama at the end of Portugal vs Serbia. Ronaldo scores but no goal line technology.

NO VAR NO GOAL LINE TECHNOLOGY… the administrators of the competition have sadly let the game down by not implementing systems that are available to them.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s reaction was clearly an act of passion but was over the top and unacceptable in the modern game.

I expect the authorities to apply an appropriate sanction, but given the circumstances they might reduce the length of the ban.