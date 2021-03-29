Menu

Leeds United rival Bayern Munich and Crystal Palace for transfer of England wonderkid

Crystal Palace FC Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds United are reportedly set to join the transfer battle for England wonderkid Noni Madueke.

The talented 19-year-old is currently on the books at PSV and represents England at youth level, with a move back to his home country perhaps now on the cards.

MORE: Leeds United prepare surprise transfer swoop for Liverpool ace

Reports claim Leeds are hot on the heels of Madueke, who is also attracting interest from Premier League rivals Crystal Palace, as well as European giants Bayern Munich.

It seems clear Madueke has a bright future ahead of him after impressing in the Eredivisie this season, with the youngster now a first-team regular in Eindhoven.

More Stories / Latest News
Man United join Spurs and Liverpool in race to sign RB Leipzig star
Gareth Southgate handed a huge boost ahead of England’s game against Poland
Liverpool board make transfer vow to frustrated Jurgen Klopp as Ibrahima Konate deal edges closer

The teenager has managed an impressive record of seven goals in 17 league games in the Dutch top flight and it would be interesting to see what he could do in the Premier League.

Leeds seem like they could be a good fit for Madueke if he does choose to return to England any time soon.

madueke psv

Noni Madueke in action for PSV

More Stories Noni Madueke

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.