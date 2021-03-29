Leeds United are reportedly aiming to get a transfer deal done for Sevilla winger Lucas Ocampos.

The classy Argentine has shone in La Liga in recent times and is bound to attract plenty of interest in this summer’s transfer window.

Ocampos is said to be a target for big names like Liverpool, but it seems Leeds could also be in the running to snap him up ahead of next season.

According to latest reports, Leeds hope they can lure Ocampos to Elland Road, but they are first aiming to get his asking price down.

Sevilla want as much as £62million for the 26-year-old, and Leeds are going to try and negotiate that fee down to something more realistic for them.

Marcelo Bielsa has done fine work with LUFC, but they’re still some way from being able to spend that kind of money on new players.