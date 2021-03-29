Liverpool and West Ham first choice destination for Juventus star as Spurs and Everton also keen

According to reports, Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey could be in line for a shock return to the Premier League as trio Spurs, Liverpool and Everton all monitor his situation, with Inter Milan also rumoured to be in the hunt.

Ramsey, 30, joined Juventus in 2019 after his contract with Arsenal expired at the end of the 2018-19 season.

Since his arrival in Turin, the Welsh midfielder has struggled to recapture some of his best form and after scoring just six goals in 69 appearances, Ramsey now finds himself a strong candidate to be moved on.

Following his side’s abysmal performances in this season’s Champions League, manager Andrea Pirlo faces some tough decisions with a squad overhaul expected to take place in the summer.

One player tipped to move on is Ramsey and according to recent reports from both Tuttomercato Web and Calciomercato, Juve’s 30-year-old midfielder is wanted by a host of top European clubs.

Shockingly, the most interesting part of both of these reports is Calciomercato’s claims that the player himself would prefer either a move to Liverpool or West Ham United.

If Calciomercato’s claims are anything to go by – Ramsey’s desire to snub the likes of Spurs and play for the Hammers instead is a testament to the good work David Moyes has done in recent seasons.

One thing is for sure, it’ll be interesting to see how this saga plays out.

