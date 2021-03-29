Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick has named the Premier League team he thinks is the most likely to emerge as a serious contender for the Champions League this season.

The ex-Red Devil believes current holders Bayern Munich still look among the strongest sides in the competition, but thinks Manchester City are also up there as being among the favourites to lift the trophy.

It should be interesting as we get into the business stage of the competition, with Liverpool and Chelsea also into the quarter-finals and facing winnable ties as they look to get to the semi-finals.

Liverpool have not been good enough in the Premier League this season, but are also up against a struggling Real Madrid team, so might fancy their chances over two legs, while Chelsea are in fine form and will fancy their chances against Porto.

Chadwick thinks all the English sides have a chance, but he tipped City as the most likely one to mount a serious challenge against Bayern.

“I think they all have a chance, in all honesty,” Chadwick told CaughtOffside. “I think City are the team with probably the strongest squad in the Champions League. Outside of the English teams I’d say Bayern Munich would be the other favourite. Paris Saint-Germain are always strong, got to the final last year, but I’m not sure they’ve quite got enough.

“Liverpool – it’s all they’ve really got to play for this season. They’re not going to want to end the season empty handed, particularly if they’re not going to finish in the top four. Their form needs to pick up but the Champions League is not the same as the Premier League, it’s a knockout competition, the final’s a one-off game.

“Chelsea are in great form under Thomas Tuchel and always dangerous, so I would imagine all the English teams are going to be there or thereabouts.

“I’d make Bayern Munich and City the favourites, but after them the other three teams capable of winning it are PSG, Chelsea and Liverpool. It could be a good end to the season for Premier League clubs but I’d say it’s between Bayern and City to go all the way.”