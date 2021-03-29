Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer deal for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho as a replacement for Mohamed Salah.

The Egypt international is said to be a target for Paris Saint-Germain, prompting Liverpool to look at a possible £85million move for Sancho to take his place, according to Don Balon.

Sancho has shone in his time with Dortmund and looks like having a great career ahead of him at the highest level, and it would no doubt be exciting to see the England international back in the Premier League.

Sancho left Manchester City as a youngster and took a gamble with a move abroad in order to play more regularly – a move that certainly paid off for him.

The 21-year-old has shown what he can do with his eye-catching displays in the Bundesliga, and he’s surely now good enough to move to a bigger club.

If Salah does leave Liverpool, Sancho seems ideal to come in as a like-for-like replacement in that area of the pitch.

The youngster’s pace, skill and goal threat could make him a great fit for Jurgen Klopp’s style of play, and one imagines Dortmund are likely to struggle to keep hold of him for much longer.

Don Balon suggests Dortmund may even be actively ready to let Sancho go in order to help them keep hold of Erling Haaland.

