Liverpool are reportedly working on finalising a transfer deal for RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate.

The Reds are said to be in advanced talks over signing Konate, who will likely move for his €40million release clause fee, according to The Athletic.

The young Frenchman looks a terrific prospect after impressing in the Bundesliga, with Manchester United also previously linked as suitors for him by The Athletic.

Both Liverpool and Man Utd look like they could do with making central defenders a top priority this summer after difficult seasons.

For Jurgen Klopp, injuries have seen his side fall outside of the top four, with Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip all missing large chunks of this campaign.

It seems clear more options are needed due to Gomez and Matip’s poor records in particular, and Konate could be an ideal long-term partner for Van Dijk when he returns.

United, meanwhile, could regret missing out on a top talent like Konate, who could have been an ideal partner for Harry Maguire.

The Red Devils came a little closer to challenging for the title this term but have ultimately not quite had enough to keep close to current leaders Manchester City.

Konate could be just the upgrade the club needs on the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly, giving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side more hope of competing for major honours next season.

“Hello, can I call you back? I’m just looking for my phone.” Which footballing legend had this embarrassing moment? Click here to find out.