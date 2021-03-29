Leeds United are reportedly eyeing up a transfer swoop for Liverpool left-back Yasser Larouci.

The 20-year-old has long looked a promising prospect and the Reds might regret letting him go if he continues to develop.

Leeds would do well to bring Larouci in as a signing for the future, with Marcelo Bielsa increasingly looking like putting together a fine squad that could be a strong Premier League side for years to come.

Liverpool will likely me making changes to their squad this summer, so might do well to raise funds from players like Larouci.

The Algerian youngster might well have a bright future in the game, but he’s probably not going to get into Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI ahead of Andrew Robertson any time soon.

It will be interesting to see how Larouci gets on at Elland Road if this move does go through.